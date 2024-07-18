Johnny Depp Reveals Details About New Artwork Inspired by Ex Vanessa Paradis

AceShowbiz - Johnny Depp has turned his curiosity about tarot cards into a form of artistic expression, revealing four pieces titled "The Lovers," "The Emperor," "The Empress" and "Strength." The most notable among these is "The Empress," a homage to Vanessa Paradis, the mother of his two children, Lily-Rose Depp and Jack Depp.

Depp shared his thoughts about "The Empress," stating, "It looks like a crown that has weathered storms. It shows a certain courage and strength of commitment… The crown has been through a lot; it still shines." Through this artwork, he captured Paradis in a stoic pose, reflecting her inner beauty and practical nature. He added, "I know who she is inside. She's magnificent. She's pragmatic. She's practical."

The couple, who were together for 14 years before their split in 2012, have always remained close despite never marrying. Depp's exploration of tarot cards comes across as deeply personal, as he explains, "These are things that identify certain periods in my life, each of these cards, each of the paintings are my idea of my tarot set."

The collection does not stop with just paying tribute to Vanessa. Each piece has its unique essence. "Strength," inspired by a painting Depp created while expecting his first child, delves into the ideas of inner strength and maternal instincts. Reflecting on this, Depp noted, "A veil was lifted" when he became a parent for the first time. "The Lovers" portrays a couple, symbolizing the balance between the masculine and feminine, conscious and subconscious forces.

In contrast, "The Emperor" presents a faceless figure evoking the notion of ignorant power. Depp remarked, "I made 'The Emperor' somewhat faceless because if you put the Emperor next to the Empress, who do you trust?... The Empress." This piece also ties into Depp's recent work while filming Jeanne du Barry in Versailles.

The artworks will be available through Castle Fine Art from July 18, with Ian Weatherby-Blythe, Managing Director of Castle Fine Art, noting, "This latest collection from Johnny Depp is perhaps his most revealing and evocative. The four artworks are clearly deeply personal and showcase Johnny's formidable skills as an artist."