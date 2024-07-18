 
Angelina Jolie Calls on Brad Pitt to End Winery Lawsuit
The 'Salt' actress asks her ex-husband to drop his lawsuit against her over their French winery Chateau Miraval that stems from Jolie's sale of her share of the winery in 2021.

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie's attorney has called for Brad Pitt to end their ongoing legal dispute over Château Miraval, their former French winery. The former couple purchased the estate in 2008, but Jolie sold her half for $67 million in October 2021. Pitt subsequently sued, alleging she violated a verbal agreement.

Jolie's side has argued that she refused to sell to Pitt because he demanded an expanded non-disclosure agreement (NDA) as part of the deal. Her lawyer Paul Murphy has alleged that Pitt wanted to "cover up his personal misconduct and abuse" with the NDA.

As part of the legal proceedings, Jolie recently requested that Pitt disclose third-party communications about a 2016 plane incident during which she has accused Pitt of physically abusing her and one of their children. Pitt's lawyers have opposed the request, calling it "sensationalist" and "intrusive."

Murphy has responded to Pitt's opposition, stating that Jolie has no choice but to obtain evidence to prove Pitt's misconduct allegations wrong. He claims that Pitt is afraid of turning over documents that would support Jolie's claims.

Pitt's legal team has denied any wrongdoing and has filed multiple motions to dismiss Jolie's allegations. They argue that the dispute is a business matter and should not involve relitigating family law issues.

The ongoing legal battle has been contentious, with both sides accusing the other of misleading the court and engaging in tactics to obscure the truth. Jolie and Pitt share six children, and the dispute has reportedly affected their family relationships.

Jolie has continued to request that Pitt end the lawsuit and prioritize the healing of their family. However, Pitt has maintained his position, and the legal proceedings are expected to continue.

