Fandango Co-Founder J. Michael Cline Apologized Before He Died in Apparent Suicide

AceShowbiz - J. Michael Cline, the 64-year-old co-founder of the movie-ticketing website Fandango, tragically died on Tuesday morning, July 16 after jumping from the 20th floor of The Kimberly Hotel in Manhattan. The finance executive, who initially revolutionized the way moviegoers bought their tickets online, was found unresponsive in the hotel’s third-floor courtyard, and pronounced dead shortly after.

Cline was a "serial entrepreneur" and a noted advocate for several causes, including the protection of animals. He was managing partner at Accretive, a startup-funding firm, and held leadership roles in various other financial entities, including Juxtapose and Stealth Mode Startup Company. He had also served as the Chairman of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. His distinguished academic background included a graduation from Cornell University and an MBA from Harvard.

Fandango, founded in 2000 by Cline and Art Levitt, was a pioneering force in the digital ticketing industry, forging partnerships with major movie theater chains like Loews Cineplex Entertainment, Regal Cinemas and Cinemark Theaters. The platform simplified the process of buying advance movie tickets, revolutionizing the cinema-going experience.

Despite his significant accomplishments, Cline faced immense professional and personal challenges. He parted ways with Fandango years before the COVID-19 pandemic, which dealt a severe blow to the movie industry and Fandango's revenue streams as theaters shuttered across the globe.

On the personal front, Cline had undergone gallbladder surgery days before his death. He was married to Pamela and was a father to six children. They owned multiple multi-million dollar homes in Greenwich, Connecticut, the Hamptons and Palm Beach, Florida.

Authorities revealed that Cline left an apparent suicide note. According to TMZ, the note read, "So sorry. I can't explain the pain of f**king up this much. I love you all." This expression of profound distress provides a glimpse into the depths of his anguish.

Cline's death recalls a similarly tragic event: the suicide of Gustavo Arnal, CFO of Bed Bath & Beyond, who leapt from New York City's "Jenga Building" nearly two years prior.

The death of J. Michael Cline is a stark reminder of the struggles that even the most successful individuals may endure. If you or anyone you know needs help, you can reach out to Samaritans NYC at 212-673-3000 or the Trevor Lifeline at 1-866-488-7386. For confidential assistance, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 988.