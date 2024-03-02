 

Finn Wolfhard's Heist Movie Filming Crashed by Real-Life Thief

The 'Stranger Things' actor recalls facing a real-life robber while directing a short movie, which also happened to center on a heist, in Vancouver, Canada

  • Mar 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Finn Wolfhard was entangled in a real life armed robbery while he was shooting a short film about a convenience store heist. The "Stranger Things" star sat behind the lens to take charge of "Night Shifts" which tells the story of a convenience store clerk who is robbed at gunpoint and it was filmed in a real store in Vancouver, Canada - and Finn has revealed the cast and crew were confronted by a real life thief while they were working.

"The short is about a robbery that happens between a clerk and a robber, and they end up being old friends from high school. And in real life, while we were shooting the robbery scene a guy came in with like a fake, he like welded a fake gun together through like, bike springs? It was the weirdest thing ever," he explained during an appearance on the "Hot Ones" YouTube show.

"He came in just kind of brandishing this fake gun and Artoun [Nazareth], the guy who is playing the burglar turned around with his fake gun, and they were just pointing fake guns at each other like a standoff."

"I was sitting there directing and I was like, 'What's going on?' and I kind of peaked out and saw this standoff going on, and I was like 'What - what is happening?!' And the guy left. Because I was so into [the shoot], I was like, 'Cool, let's move on,' and everyone was like" 'No! What ... just happened!' I was like, 'No, it's fine, let's keep going.' Yeah, it was nuts."

Elsewhere in the show, Finn opened up about starring in "Stranger Things" from the age of 12, admitting he didn't know what he was doing when he first started out and it actually helped him as an actor.

He said, "I don't watch the early 'Stranger Things' stuff really often but I've seen little clips and stuff, and I'm like, man, I didn't know what I was doing back then and like, in a lot of ways I think that really helped me and now like, as you get older you get so much more like, kind of like self-obsessed. You get a little more in your head … and I feel like I learned so much more obviously since then but I wish I had a little bit of that naivete."

