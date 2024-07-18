Joe Biden Battles Covid, Cancels Key Engagements

AceShowbiz - President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the cancellation of his planned appearance at the 2024 UnidosUS Annual Conference in Las Vegas. United States President Biden, who has been on the campaign trail, experienced mild symptoms and has since decided to return to Delaware for self-isolation.

"Earlier today following his first event in Las Vegas, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Janet Murguia, president of UnidosUS, informed the conference audience about Biden's diagnosis, emphasizing the need for caution. "We understand that he needs to take the precautions that have been recommended. He did not obviously want to put anybody at risk," she stated.

Biden's physician reported that he initially had a runny nose and a non-productive cough. Despite feeling okay during his first event, further tests confirmed his COVID-19 positive status following a lack of improvement in his condition.

The president's doctor remarked that in addition to the respiratory symptoms, Biden was experiencing general malaise. In a statement to the media, it was confirmed that Biden has received his first dose of Paxlovid, a medication used to treat COVID-19.

The White House assured that President Biden will continue to perform his duties fully while in isolation and will keep the public updated on his health status. His vital signs, including respiratory rate, temperature, and pulse oximetry, were all reported to be within normal ranges. Biden plans to self-isolate following CDC guidance and has canceled additional public appearances scheduled in Las Vegas.

Despite the recent COVID uptick in some cities and lifting most pandemic-related restrictions, the virus remains a significant concern. At 81, President Biden's health and capability to continue his re-election campaign have been under scrutiny, particularly after a lackluster debate performance prompted calls from some Democrats, including Rep. Adam Schiff, for him to withdraw from the race.

In a recent interview with BET News, Biden reaffirmed his commitment to running unless a new medical condition emerged, citing the importance of medical advice in his decision-making process.

As the situation unfolds, the White House promises to provide regular updates on the president's condition and activities. The abrupt change in Biden's schedule highlights the ongoing risks and uncertainties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, even as the world moves towards a semblance of normalcy.