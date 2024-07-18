 
Kate Beckinsale Rocks 'I Did Not Ask Your Opinion' Swimsuit Amid Body Shaming
Kate Beckinsale sent a powerful message to online critics with her latest Instagram post, taking a fierce stand against body shaming while proudly embracing her figure.

  Jul 18, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kate Beckinsale, known for her iconic roles in "Serendipity" and "Underworld," has taken to Instagram to clap back at commenters who have been criticizing her weight amid her recent health struggles.

Wearing a striking black one-piece swimsuit adorned with silver sequins that spelled out "I did not ask your opinion," Beckinsale made it clear that she's unbothered by the trolls. She accessorized the bold look with an enormous tan straw hat, sparkling rhinestone-trimmed sunglasses, gold necklaces, and dangling earrings - all oozing confidence and style.

The criticism targeting her thin figure has been rampant since the actress spent six weeks in the hospital dealing with a hole in her esophagus. To silence the naysayers, she posed on a luxurious balcony, sharing several photos and a video of herself strutting in the sequin-trimmed swimsuit.

In subsequent posts, Beckinsale dazzled in a textured white Hunza G strapless bikini, trimmed with a rhinestone heart. She topped off the ensemble with an ultra-glamorous sheer pink Max Mara robe accented with fluffy maribou feathers, channeling a vintage bombshell vibe. Beckinsale's hair was pulled back in a retro style with a beige headband, complementing the sparkling statement earrings and necklaces she wore in her earlier post.

Last week, Beckinsale didn't hold back when a social media user rudely questioned why her "ass ran away." She responded candidly, "No, actually. I watched my stepfather die quite shockingly, my mother has stage 4 cancer, and I lost a lot of weight from stress and grief, quite quickly." Her honest reply underlined the real-life challenges that impact one's physical state, making her critics' comments seem heartless and uninformed.

The actress added that she found eating very hard due to her trauma and was involved in a movie with a death theme that was particularly triggering. Concluding her response, she invited the follower to "worry about your own f***ing ass," bluntly suggesting they shove "something up it - like a large pineapple or a brick." It's safe to say, Beckinsale's swimsuit, dripping in sequins and attitude, got the message across loud and clear.

