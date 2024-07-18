 
Elon Musk May Splash This Huge Amount of Money for Donald Trump's Re-Election Campaign
One of the world's wealthiest individuals plans to donate $45 million per month to a super political action committee (PAC) supporting Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

  • Jul 18, 2024

AceShowbiz - Elon Musk, despite facing scrutiny for his controversial social media comments, has pledged to assist Trump's re-election efforts. According to a report, Musk intends to contribute $45 million monthly to America PAC from now until the November election. This donation, totaling up to $180 million, is significant considering Musk's vast wealth.

America PAC will utilize the funds for voter registration drives, early voting campaigns, and mail-in ballot distribution in swing states. Musk's move aligns with his growing support for Trump, as he publicly endorsed the former president after surviving a shooting at a Pennsylvania rally.

Musk, estimated to have a net worth of $250 billion, has developed a closer relationship with Trump during the 2024 election cycle. Despite campaign donation limits of $3,300 per individual, loopholes allow mega-donors like Musk to contribute to PACs supporting specific candidates.

America PAC has employed hundreds of individuals to assist in Trump's election efforts, focusing on voter registration, constituent outreach, and mail-in ballot requests. Trump, who previously criticized postal voting, has reversed his stance given Democrats' advantage among mail-in voters.

Musk's donation has sparked speculation about its potential impact on the election. With Trump currently leading in polls and Biden facing cognitive decline concerns, the funds could significantly enhance Trump's campaign. However, the ultimate success of this strategy remains to be seen.

