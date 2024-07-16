Gisele Bundchen and Joaquim Valente Spotted on Bike Ride Date in South Florida

AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen and Joaquim Valente embarked on a bike ride in South Florida on Saturday, July 14, proving their relationship remains strong. The supermodel appeared relaxed in a low-profile outfit, consisting of a black tank top, matching shorts and flip-flops, while Valente opted for a navy blue ensemble.

The couple met in late 2021 when Bundchen began training with Valente while still married to Tom Brady. Their relationship became public in November 2022, shortly after Bundchen's divorce from Brady was finalized.

Despite rumors of a breakup, Bundchen and Valente have remained together, as evidenced by their recent cozy walk and a vacation in Costa Rica with her children. They have been spotted participating in various fitness activities together, including Bundchen's Miami gym routine and outdoor play with their dog.

Bundchen has defended her relationship with Valente, emphasizing her trust and admiration for him. She has dismissed rumors linking her to other individuals, clarifying her relationship status with transparency.

The couple's bond has been tested by public scrutiny and stress, but they have proven their resilience. Bundchen has been vocal about her post-divorce journey, emphasizing the challenges faced by women who leave unhealthy relationships and the importance of honesty and transparency in her current relationship.

As Bundchen returns to her daily routine, she showcases her fit form and upbeat spirit, demonstrating a harmonious blend of her personal and family life. Her recent bike ride with Valente is a testament to the strength of their connection as they navigate life together.