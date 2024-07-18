Camila Cabello Seen in Solo Outing After Sparking Shawn Mendes Reconciliation Rumors

AceShowbiz - After reuniting with her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes, 25, Camila Cabello was seen out and about in Miami on Tuesday, July 16. The Fifth Harmony alum, 27, hit the gym in a black sports bra and tiny Nike Pro shorts, completing her sporty look with black Hoka sneakers and socks.

The "Havana" singer had her wavy blonde hair flow down her back in messy braids and wore little to no makeup for her workout. She was also pictured sipping on a delicious iced coffee. Following her workout, Camila exited the gym with her phone in hand. The musician was seen smiling while apparently responding to a text message or post.

On the same day, Camila treated her Instagram followers to share a series of glamorous shots of herself out in Miami at night. In the caption, she reflected on the "sweet" and "mean" parts of life. Fans, meanwhile, were more interested to find out if she and Shawn are back together.

The former couple made headlines two days ago after they were spotted unexpectedly reunited at the Copa America, prompting fans to speculate if they are getting back together. However, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that Camila and Shawn "are not dating. They are just friends." According to the insider, the two "will go months without speaking" but are "always friendly" when they run into each other. They attempted to rekindle their romance in 2023 but realized neither was ready for a relationship.

Despite their friendly interactions, the pair's romantic history is undeniable. Dating back to 2019, Camila and Shawn's relationship has been a whirlwind of public displays of affection, breakups, and makeups. Their initial split in 2021 was accompanied by a joint Instagram statement: "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever." This statement came after both opened up about how therapy had helped their relationship.

Reflecting on her reunion with Shawn, Camila admitted it didn't "feel right." She described Shawn as "such a good person" and acknowledged the challenge of getting back together with an ex. "If I feel it, I say it and I'm not really good at not doing that... because the worst place for it to live is my mind," she explained, comparing herself to Ryan Gosling in 'The Notebook.'

Part of why fans remain hopeful is the deep bond the two share. As one insider noted, they have "helped each other through their mental health struggles over the years." While their romantic chapter might have closed, their friendship continues to thrive, proving that some connections go beyond dating.