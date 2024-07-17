Tan DaGod's Friend Dismisses Rumors About Possible Motive After Rapper Was Fatally Shot

AceShowbiz - A video resurfaced in the wake of Tan DaGod's tragic passing, showing her trolling her ex whom she allegedly killed. "He should've never played with me," she said in the interview clip that saw her sitting next to a fake tomb of her supposed ex-boyfriend.

In the clip, she bragged about killing her abusive ex and his family. "Oh well because they ain't gonna do s**t about it," she claimed. Tan's remarks echoed her message on her song "Ex Wood Pack", which she promoted in the interview, raising speculation that her shooting may have been a retaliation.

However, Tan's friend has quickly dismissed the speculation. Speaking to KTVU, Ernest Holloway said rumors floating around online are incorrect about a possible motive for the shooting. He claimed that the late raptress was a caring individual who looked out for the community. "She was very passionate," he remembered her. "She was just very driven to be successful at what she did. We're going to miss her."

Additionally, Tan's family has denied that "Ex Wood Pack", which implies she killed her ex-boyfriend, was a song with any truth in it. They insisted that it's just a "diss track for clout."

Meanwhile, friends believe that the up-and-coming rapper was targeted in the shooting. "He was targeting her only, cause I saw it. He wasn't shooting at everybody, he was just shooting at her," said Sul Cho, a witness who works at a Korean BBQ restaurant near the scene. "She was performing there, and this guy with a hood just walked in through that gate and started shooting."

Another worker at a Nextdoor doughnut shop, Vincent, said, "I hear some shots and I thought the shots were part of the music, the performance, then I heard three really loud shots." Vincent said people came into his shop for cover from the gunfire. Vincent added, "I think the rapper was screaming, 'I'm hit, I'm hit,' and she was just laying on the ground until medics came."

Tan, born Alliauna Green, was shot and killed while hosting a grand opening of Glamor Beauty Supply on Telegraph Avenue on Saturday, July 15. The new owner of the shop, who declined an interview, said he invited the well-known local musician to the event because she was a supporter of black-owned businesses.