Ryan Reynolds Shows 'Deadpool and Wolverine' to Young Daughter James

AceShowbiz - Actor Ryan Reynolds, known for his role as the titular anti-hero, revealed this in an interview. He expressed enthusiasm about the experience, saying it was "one of the best moments of this whole experience" for him.

According to Reynolds, both his daughter and his mother, who is in her late 70s, enjoyed the film and "were laughing their guts out." He believes that watching age-appropriate content can have a positive influence on children.

"When I saw rated-R movies when I was a kid, they left a huge impression on me because I didn't feel like people were pulling punches," Reynolds said to The New York Times. "It's been a huge inspiration to so many of the things that I look to make now."

In the interview, Reynolds also highlighted the impact that playing "Deadpool" has had on his career, noting that it has made him more widely known and enabled him to enjoy the experience more since he was 37 when the character gained its pop culture phenomenon status.

Additionally, Reynolds revealed that "Deadpool & Wolverine" director Shawn Levy shared valuable parenting advice with him. Levy emphasized the importance of showing children both successes and failures.

"Something you worked on really hard didn't work. You feel like you said something embarrassing today, you did something that didn't sit right with you. It's just so important that [your kids] see that," Levy said.

Reynolds added that this lesson has stayed with him and he believes it is essential for children to witness both wins and losses. "Deadpool & Wolverine", also starring Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin and other notable actors, is set to be released nationwide on July 26.