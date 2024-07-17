Patrick Mahomes Confirms He's 'Done' Having Kids After Third Pregnancy Announcement

AceShowbiz - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has declared that he and his pregnant wife, Brittany Mahomes, are "done" having children after the arrival of their third offspring. The couple, who exchanged vows in 2022, are already parents to three-year-old daughter Sterling and one-year-old son Bronze.

"I'm done, I'll say that," the 28-year-old NFL pro said during a press conference. "I said three and I'm done."

Mahomes expressed his joy at being a father, having always desired to have children at a young age. He noted how growing up in a locker room made a significant impact on his life.

"We're having our third kid now to join our family," Mahomes said. "Brittany does a great job of doing that, and we still go out and enjoy our life and let our kids see these great things."

Mahomes' third pregnancy announcement came via a heartwarming Instagram video featuring the family dancing and running around with Brittany's sonogram. Brittany captioned the clip with "Round three, here we come."

The couple's decision to limit their family size aligns with their active lifestyle, including their recent trip to Europe, where they indulged in Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" concerts and visited various destinations.

"I spend so much time in the building, at football, for these seven, eight months," Mahomes said. "And whenever I'm with my family, I want to enjoy those moments."

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes, high school sweethearts, met in 2011 and have been together for over a decade. Their first child, Sterling, was born in February 2021, while Bronze arrived in November 2022. The pair's third child is expected to expand their family in the near future.