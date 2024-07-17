Serena Williams' Childhood Home Worth Half Its Value After Stepmom's Debt Saga

AceShowbiz - The long-running legal battle over Serena Williams and Venus Williams' childhood home is set to conclude on July 18, as the property will be sold to the highest bidder. The $1.4 million home will be sold to pay off a $436,113 debt accumulated by their stepmom, Lakeisha Williams.

Richard Williams, the girls' father and legendary tennis coach, had filed for divorce from Lakeisha in 2017 after discovering she had forged his signature to transfer the property into her name and secured a $279,000 loan with it. The loan was reportedly used to fund a failed trucking business and personal expenses.

After seven years of legal battles, Richard's divorce case was dismissed, and Lakeisha reportedly moved in with him in a new home purchased by Serena. Despite his son Chavoita LeSane's allegations that Lakeisha had taken advantage of his father, who suffers from dementia and memory loss, Richard has maintained that he is in a romantic relationship with Lakeisha.

Lakeisha has since lost her bids for Chapter 13 bankruptcy, paving the way for the house auction. The four-bed property is worth between $1.4 million and $1.6 million but is likely to sell for less at auction.

Any remaining proceeds from the sale after legal fees, realtor fees, and Simon's debt repayment will go to Lakeisha's other creditors. Despite Richard's attempts to regain the property, Lakeisha remains in possession of it. Chavoita LeSane has threatened an elder abuse lawsuit, but no action has been taken yet.