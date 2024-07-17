 
Paris Jackson Rocks Stylish Outfit During Morning Coffee Run
AceShowbiz
Celebrity

The 26-year-old daughter of late King of Pop Michael Jackson makes a stylish appearance when she grabs a cup of hot coffee on a sunny day in Los Angeles, California

  • Jul 17, 2024

AceShowbiz - Paris Jackson showcased her toned legs as she made a coffee run in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 16. The 26-year-old, who was recently spotted enjoying lunch with friends Melanie Griffith, Amber Valetta and Jaimie Alexander, looked relaxed as she strolled through her neighborhood in a white unitard and a pair of light brown Dior sneakers. The singer and songwriter covered up in the cool morning temperatures with a thin white, gray and peach sweater.

She accessorized the look with several stacked necklaces and dangling earrings. Her long, blonde hair was styled in loose layers and her makeup looked natural behind her large circle framed sunglasses. Jackson, who is the only daughter of the late Michael Jackson and ex-wife Debbie Rowe, 65, carried a brown suede Chanel purse.

  Editors' Pick

Jackson hasn't released any new music since last year's "Hit Your Knees", which was released in August 2023. However, she was spotted heading to a recording studio earlier this month, causing speculation that a long hoped-for album might be on its way.

In an April interview on the "Live From Bed" podcast hosted by Jade Iovine, the musician discussed her new material, revealing that she and collaborator Linda Perry, 59, had decided for her next album, "Let's make something loud and let's make something fun and let's also make something a little more specific."


Jackson noted that the specificity in the lyrics might be difficult for some of her fans but emphasized, "It's my story. I mean, is some of it going to be hard for some people to hear? For sure, yeah, because what I'm talking about is a lot of touchy things."

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Paris Jackson Shares Her Struggles With Alcohol and Heroin to Mark 5 Years of Sobriety

Paris Jackson Shares Her Struggles With Alcohol and Heroin to Mark 5 Years of Sobriety

Paris Jackson Announces Engagement to Longtime Boyfriend Justin Long

Paris Jackson Announces Engagement to Longtime Boyfriend Justin Long

Paris Jackson Looks Tense During Phone Call in First Sighting Since Uncle Tito's Death

Paris Jackson Looks Tense During Phone Call in First Sighting Since Uncle Tito's Death

Paris Jackson Goes Daring in Revealing Top at Paris Hilton's Album Release Party

Paris Jackson Goes Daring in Revealing Top at Paris Hilton's Album Release Party

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo