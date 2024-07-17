Paris Jackson Rocks Stylish Outfit During Morning Coffee Run

AceShowbiz - Paris Jackson showcased her toned legs as she made a coffee run in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 16. The 26-year-old, who was recently spotted enjoying lunch with friends Melanie Griffith, Amber Valetta and Jaimie Alexander, looked relaxed as she strolled through her neighborhood in a white unitard and a pair of light brown Dior sneakers. The singer and songwriter covered up in the cool morning temperatures with a thin white, gray and peach sweater.

She accessorized the look with several stacked necklaces and dangling earrings. Her long, blonde hair was styled in loose layers and her makeup looked natural behind her large circle framed sunglasses. Jackson, who is the only daughter of the late Michael Jackson and ex-wife Debbie Rowe, 65, carried a brown suede Chanel purse.

Jackson hasn't released any new music since last year's "Hit Your Knees", which was released in August 2023. However, she was spotted heading to a recording studio earlier this month, causing speculation that a long hoped-for album might be on its way.

In an April interview on the "Live From Bed" podcast hosted by Jade Iovine, the musician discussed her new material, revealing that she and collaborator Linda Perry, 59, had decided for her next album, "Let's make something loud and let's make something fun and let's also make something a little more specific."



Jackson noted that the specificity in the lyrics might be difficult for some of her fans but emphasized, "It's my story. I mean, is some of it going to be hard for some people to hear? For sure, yeah, because what I'm talking about is a lot of touchy things."

