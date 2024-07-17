Joe Manganiello Auditioned for 'Survivor' Before Finding Fame

AceShowbiz - Joe Manganiello, the 47-year-old actor, revealed that he came close to being a contestant on CBS' "Survivor" before his acting career took off. Manganiello was a fan of the show and attended weekly viewing parties in West Hollywood. After meeting a CBS casting representative, he was encouraged to make an audition tape.

Manganiello's audition tape highlighted his background as a construction worker and descendant of Armenian genocide survivors. He emphasized his physical abilities and survival instincts. However, his chance to appear on the show was cut short when a pilot he had filmed got picked up for a series.

Despite not making it onto "Survivor", Manganiello developed an elaborate strategy involving eye surgery, a yogi's guidance on eating, and winning immunity challenges. "Survivor" has since lifted its restriction on casting actors, with notable figures competing in recent seasons.

Although Manganiello's "Survivor" dream remained unfulfilled, he has recently taken on the role of host for NBC's "Deal or No Deal Island", which combines challenges and the classic "Deal or No Deal" game on a remote private island. Manganiello's connection to the show's crew, including members from "Fear Factor" and "Big Brother", has contributed to its success.