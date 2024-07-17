Kendrick Lamar and Drake's Rivalries Take Center Stage on 'Jeopardy!' and Fuel Feud

AceShowbiz - During Tuesday, July 16 episode of "Jeopardy!", contestants were quizzed on famous rap rivalries under the category "Diss-Track-Tions." Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud took the spotlight, with a prompt referencing their "Family Matters" and "Meet the Grahams" tracks.

Other notable rap battles mentioned included Jay-Z and Nas' "Ether" and 50 Cent and Cam'ron's clashes. The category acknowledged the Nineties beef between the Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur, emphasizing Tupac's "Hit 'Em Up" anthem.

Meanwhile, Lil Wayne recently added a twist to the Drake-Kendrick Lamar feud. During a recent performance, Wayne rapped Drake's "The Motto" while incorporating lyrics from Kendrick's "Not Like Us". His intentions were unclear, but fans speculated that he might be weighing in on the dispute.

Kendrick's "Not Like Us" includes a reference to Lil Wayne, accusing him of being opportunistic and deceptive. The incident stems from allegations that Drake had relations with Wayne's then-partner, Tammy Torres, while he was imprisoned in 2010. Wayne addressed the situation in his prison diary, expressing his "absolute worst" reaction upon learning about it.

The "Jeopardy!" category and Lil Wayne's gesture highlight the continued fascination with rap rivalries and the impact they have on the music industry.