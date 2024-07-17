Inside Christina and Joshua Hall's Decision to Get Divorce

AceShowbiz - Christina Hall (Christina El Moussa) and her estranged husband, Joshua Hall[u, have reportedly experienced marital problems for some time before filing for divorce. According to sources, the couple had "issues in the marriage for quite some time."

Josh filed his petition in Orange County, California, on Monday. Christina later filed her own paperwork the same day, but the former couple have differing requests for the court.

Josh cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split and stated that they separated on July 8. Christina, on the other hand, reportedly claimed they separated on July 7. Both are seeking alimony but want the court to terminate the other's request for spousal support.

Christina, the former star of "Flip or Flop", noted in her petition that she will determine how her and Josh's assets should be divided later. Josh, meanwhile, wants all property acquired during the marriage to be equally divided, including their marital home in Newport Beach, California.

The couple does not appear to have a prenuptial agreement, and there is no need for a custody agreement as they do not share any children. Josh is also seeking all rights to the HGTV and Discovery Network shows that he and Christina produced together, including "Christina on the Coast", "Christina in the Country" and the upcoming series "The Flip Off".

Christina and Joshua have been married since October 2021. This is Christina's third divorce; she was previously married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018 and Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2021. In a previous Instagram post, Josh wrote, "How long will this one last?" sparking speculation about their marriage's longevity.

The divorce proceedings are ongoing, and the status of their upcoming HGTV series, "The Flip Off", which also features El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae Young, has yet to be revealed.