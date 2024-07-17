 
'AGT' Recap: Sofia Vergara Hits Second Golden Buzzer, Baffling Act Makes Shocking Move
Week 7 of the long-running NBC talent competition show, judged by Vergara, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel, brings an eclectic mix of performers, with two Golden Buzzers and a strange twist.

  Jul 17, 2024

AceShowbiz - Hosted by Terry Crews and judged by Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell, the Tuesday, July 16 episode of "America's Got Talent" witnessed some truly mesmerizing performances. Contortionists, singers, comedians, and acrobats graced the stage, impressing the judges and audience alike.

However, the night was marked by unexpected Golden Buzzer shenanigans. Australian comedian Reuben Solo shocked the judges by giving himself the buzzer, a move that was ultimately deemed invalid.

The Japanese comedy duo Schumacher performed a bizarre and hilarious act that left the judges bewildered. Combining animal costumes, masks, and quick costume changes, their act defied description. Despite their unconventional approach, Sofia Vergara was captivated and awarded them the Golden Buzzer, sending them straight to the live shows.

"What is it? Like, a dance or a puppet or a transformation? Quick change? I don't know! I'm, like, very confused, because I thought it was ridiculous. It's, like, a nonsense. I don't know what it is," Vergara said. "But I really, really think that you deserve this." She then slammed the Golden Buzzer, and left the two comic performers stunned.

"That was the most fun thing we've had all day, all week!" Vergara explained when asked about her decision. "Is this a dream?" one of the comics asked in stunned awe. "No, it's real," Cowell shared. "[It was] brilliant. Seriously, brilliant."

Other standout performances included Mia Soleil (a contortionist), Illya and Anastasiia Strakhov (acrobatic dancers), The Jerusalem Youth Chorus, Jabu and Cornelio (breakdancers), HorseMervin Mayo (stand-up comedian), Insane Shayne (a stunt performer), Aleksandr Batuev (a classical pianist) and Dian Rene (a singer).

The judges explained that giving each of them a second Golden Buzzer allowed for a more comprehensive representation of talent, recognizing the subjectivity of different acts. Of the new alteration, host Crews previously explained, "Talent is subjective. When you put a singer next to a dancer, next to a danger act, next to a magician-they each need their own buzzer!" He added, "I just think it's perfect! And I've said this before, AGT is consistently evolving... [and] it's getting better every time a new evolution comes out."

"America's Got Talent" airs Tuesdays at 8 P.M. ET/PT on NBC.

