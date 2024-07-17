'Top Chef' Judge Naomi Pomeroy Drowned in Willamette River Accident

AceShowbiz - Naomi Pomeroy, a celebrated chef who rose to fame through her Portland restaurant Beast and appearances on popular cooking shows, has died at the age of 49. The Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Pomeroy drowned while inner-tubing on the Willamette River with her husband Kyle Linden Webster.

According to authorities, a fast-moving current flipped over their flotilla, throwing Pomeroy into the water. While Webster made it safely back to shore, Pomeroy's body has not yet been recovered.

Pomeroy's culinary journey began at Beast, which earned her a prestigious James Beard Award. She went on to showcase her culinary skills on "Iron Chef America" and served as a guest judge on "Top Chef" in three seasons. In "Top Chef Masters" season 3, she competed against other culinary luminaries.

Bravo, the network of "Top Chef" and "Top Chef Masters", expressed its condolences in a statement, "The Bravo and 'Top Chef' family send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Chef Naomi Pomeroy. Naomi was a powerhouse chef who made an indelible mark on the culinary industry."

Following the tragedy, the Benton County Sheriff's Office has issued safety guidelines for rivergoers, urging them to avoid tying themselves to paddleboards without quick-release leashes, tying inner tubes together and wearing life jackets, especially for children under 12.

Pomeroy's family has requested privacy during this difficult time. A memorial service has not yet been planned. The search for her body continues, with personnel searching both on land and water.

The sheriff's department emphasized their commitment to locating Pomeroy and bringing her home to her loved ones.