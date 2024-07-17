 
Tom Cruise Seen Dangling From Airplane in Dangerous Stunt for 'Mission Impossible 8'
Tom Cruise is back on set, hanging off the side of a plane for the latest 'Mission Impossible' thriller, showcasing his relentless dedication to jaw-dropping action scenes.

AceShowbiz - Hollywood daredevil Tom Cruise, 62, has once again proven his fearless nature, performing a death-defying stunt for the eagerly awaited "Mission Impossible 8." Filming took place in Oxfordshire, where Cruise, who reprises his role as field agent Ethan Hunt, was seen clinging to the underside of a yellow Stearman biplane.

Accompanied by co-star Esai Morales, who returns as the mysterious terrorist Gabriel, Cruise's latest stunt involved gripping the plane as it flipped upside down. Pictures on set captured Cruise decked in a brown leather jacket, white T-shirt, and protective goggles, clinging to the aircraft mid-flight. Morales, seated in the backseat during the shoot, was part of a gripping sky-bound confrontation.

Despite Cruise holding a pilot license since 1994 and owning several aircraft, he was flown by a crew member for safety reasons. The pilot, clad in green, is expected to be digitally removed in post-production, maintaining the illusion of Cruise piloting the plane himself.

This isn't the first daredevil stunt from Cruise. The determined actor has consistently pushed physical boundaries for the franchise, further solidified by injuries like the broken ankle he sustained while filming "Mission: Impossible - Fallout."

The latest installment of "Mission Impossible" experienced significant production setbacks. Although initially planned to shoot back-to-back with "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One," which amassed over half a billion at the box office, the eighth film faced delays. Production initially halted for the cast to promote the first part, only to be further postponed by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strikes and technical issues.

Scheduled for a May 23, 2025 release, "Mission Impossible 8" promises to deliver high-stakes action. The franchise's loyal cast, including Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Vanessa Kirby, will reprise their roles alongside Cruise. Fans can anticipate an exhilarating continuation, hoping without further disruptions.

The enduring success of the "Mission Impossible" series, which debuted in 1996 based on the 1966 television series, exemplifies Cruise's continuous commitment to provide thrilling cinematic experiences, even as he tackles the industry's evolving challenges.

