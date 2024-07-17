Adele Confirms Plan to Take 'Big Break' From Music After Completing Vegas Residency

AceShowbiz - Adele, 36, has stunned fans by revealing that she plans to take a significant break from her music career after concluding her "Weekends with Adele" residency in Las Vegas on November 23. This announcement comes ahead of her 10-day residency in Munich, where a bespoke 80,000-capacity pop-up stadium has been constructed for her performances in August.

In an interview with German broadcaster ZDF, the Grammy-winning artist confirmed, "I don't have any plans for new music at all. I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while."

Since commencing her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in November 2022, Adele has been an unstoppable force. Reflecting on her journey, she noted, "This residency, these shows have changed my life. I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have." Her residency's success has been a transformative experience, but it has also been exhausting. As she put it, "My tank is quite empty."

Despite the break from music, Adele remains open to exploring other creative fields. During her interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she mentioned her dream of working in film, hinting at a specific project she is passionate about. However, the project is on hold as "the guy whose movie it would be, he's not mentally ready to write the script for it."

Additionally, Adele has registered a trademark in the U.K. for a company called The Shelbourne Collective Limited, hinting at potential future endeavors in specialized design activities.

Adele's decision to step back from music appears to be driven by a desire to rekindle other passions and perhaps return to a semblance of normalcy. She confessed, "I don't like being famous. I love making music… but the fame side of it, I absolutely hate and I miss everything about who I was [before becoming a celebrity]."

The break may also provide Adele with more time to focus on her personal life. The star shares a 10-year-old son, Angelo, with her ex-husband Simon Konecki and has been vocal about her readiness to expand her family soon. She's also rumored to have married sports agent Rich Paul after starting their relationship in 2021.

For Adele's ardent followers, this hiatus signals the end of an era but also promises an exciting new chapter in her career. Her last scheduled shows in Munich and Las Vegas are sure to be unforgettable, and fans eagerly await to see how she channels her boundless creativity next.