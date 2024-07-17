Madonna's Biopic Is Back on Track, Gets New Title Following Delay

AceShowbiz - Over a year after Madonna's highly anticipated biopic was put on an indefinite hold, the project is gaining momentum again. The pop superstar, now 65, has reignited interest by teasing fans on her Instagram with a snapshot of herself hunched over a typewriter, script in hand.

Despite the blurred Instagram photo of the script, the visible arrows, scribbles, and edits reflect the meticulous effort going into the film's preparation. The script, which initially went by the working title "Little Sparrow," now proudly bears the name "Who's That Girl" - a nod to Madonna's 1987 film and chart-topping song.

Fans eagerly following the biopic's updates will be delighted to learn that the film is still on track, despite its prior shelving at Universal early last year. The film's resurgence comes as Madonna directs her creative energy back to the screenplay, which she is not only writing and directing but also producing.

The demanding nature of such an endeavor has prompted Madonna to hint at the need for a substantial budget, humorously stating, "I Need A-lot of Bandz to make this… OKAY [money-mouth face emoji] (Story of my life)."

Initially, Madonna teamed up with screenwriter Diablo Cody, renowned for her work on "Juno" and "Jennifer's Body." Cody's departure led to collaborations with Erin Cressida Wilson, of "Secretary" fame, who assisted Madonna in reworking the script.

As for the casting, fans can look forward to seeing Julia Garner of "Ozark" fame portray Madonna. Julia Fox, known for her role in "Uncut Gems," was reportedly approached to play Debi Mazar, Madonna's longtime friend and actress celebrated for her roles in "Empire Records" and "Younger."

Madonna first announced the biopic in 2020, expressing her desire to convey her incredible journey as an artist, musician, dancer, and human being trying to make her way in the world. She emphasized that the focus of the film would always be music, which she credits with keeping her going and alive. "It's essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision,” she passionately declared.

Although the release date of "Who's That Girl" remains uncertain, the resurgence in momentum provided by Madonna's recent efforts indicates that fans may not have to wait much longer. And in a world where music biopics continue to thrive, the Queen of Pop's story is bound to make a significant impact. Stay tuned for more updates on this captivating biopic that promises to be as groundbreaking as Madonna herself.