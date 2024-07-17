Emma Roberts Announces Engagement to Cody John, Flaunts Her New Ring

AceShowbiz - Emma Roberts, the 33-year-old star of "American Horror Story," has shared some joyous news: she is engaged to actor Cody John. The announcement came via an Instagram post on Tuesday, July 16 where Roberts delightedly showed off her engagement ring alongside her boyfriend.

"Putting this here before my mom tells everyone," Roberts captioned the heartwarming photo. This cheeky remark is a playful nod to her mother, Kelly Cunningham, who famously revealed Roberts' pregnancy with ex-partner Garrett Hedlund back in 2020 without Roberts' consent.

This time, however, Cunningham waited for her daughter to break the news herself, later sharing the post on her Instagram Story with a hearty "Congratulations!"

Roberts and John confirmed their relationship in August 2022 when John posted a photo of the couple kissing on a boat with the caption, "Sweet sweet." Since then, the couple has been seen together on several occasions, albeit maintaining a relatively low profile. They first met through mutual friends, as revealed by an unnamed source.

Social media was abuzz with congratulatory messages from Roberts' friends and fans. Notable mentions include Lea Michele, who enthusiastically commented, "Already planning the bachelorette!!!! So happy for you babe!!!" Other celebrities like Nina Dobrev, Lindsay Lohan, Ashley Tisdale, and Britt Robertson also chimed in their best wishes.

Emma's relationship with John follows her split from actor Garrett Hedlund in 2022. Roberts and Hedlund share a son, Rhodes, born in December 2020. In a light-hearted Instagram post, Roberts called out her mom for uploading a photo of Rhodes without consulting her, though she expressed her love for both.

Having previously been in a high-profile relationship with her "American Horror Story" co-star Evan Peters, Roberts has often been candid about the challenges of maintaining a private life under public scrutiny. Speaking to Cosmopolitan, she admitted, "I never want to talk about relationships I'm in or that are ending or have ended. It's hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience."

Emma Roberts has also faced public scrutiny over her "nepo baby" label, being the niece of Julia Roberts and the daughter of Eric Roberts. She confessed to Flaunt magazine that she has lost job opportunities because of it, despite the common belief that it should work in her favor.

The soon-to-be-married couple continues to receive heartwarming reactions from their inner circle and fans. As they prepare for their future together, Emma and Cody's relationship serves as a modern love story fit for the digital age.