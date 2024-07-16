Miranda Lambert Calls Out Rowdy Fans in Montana for Fighting During Show

AceShowbiz - Miranda Lambert's performance at the Under the Big Sky music festival was marked by her outspoken comments towards rowdy fans. During her set, she noticed audience members engaging in fighting and not paying attention to the music.

In a video captured on TikTok, Lambert addressed the audience, stating, "Your head is not turned the right way, which is this way. If you came to visit, you can do it somewhere else. If you came to sing and hear some country music and drink some beer and raise some hell, we're doing that tonight. Are we clear?"

She specifically called out female audience members for causing drama and fighting, saying, "It's always the girls. We get crazy!" Lambert continued, "I'm gonna wait it out. This looks like a good time for a drink, y'all."

Fans reacted with mixed emotions, with some criticizing Lambert's behavior while others praised her for addressing the issues. "If I spend my own money to go to a show I'll take a nap if I feel like it...what does it matter to her?!?" wrote one TikTok user.

Meanwhile, others supported Lambert's stance. One of them wrote, "I love Miranda! She just tells it like it is! My attention is completely on her when she is performing! I guess you could say I'm obsessed."

This is not the first time Lambert has stopped a performance to call out her audience. In 2023, she halted her Velvet Rodeo residency show in Las Vegas to scold audience members taking selfies during an emotional song.

A source close to Lambert later explained her motivation, "Miranda has been an entertainer for most of her life and feels like there is a level of respect that is expected when somebody is on stage. She understands fans are there to have fun, but she hopes people focus more on the show and being in the moment than using the opportunity to promote social media."