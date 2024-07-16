Halle Berry Departs Ryan Murphy's 'All's Fair' Due to Scheduling Conflicts

AceShowbiz - Halle Berry will no longer star on or executive produce the upcoming Hulu series "All's Fair". Sources close to the situation indicate that Berry's departure stems from a scheduling conflicts.

The Ryan Murphy-led series centers around an all-female law firm in Los Angeles, with additional casting including Glenn Close and Kim Kardashian. Despite the news of Berry's exit, details about her character remain confidential.

"All's Fair" will be written, directed and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, who recently signed an overall deal with Disney following the conclusion of his Netflix contract. Joining Murphy as writers and executive producers are Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Jamie Pachino, Laura Greene and Richard Levine. The series' executive producer roster also includes Kardashian, Close, Kris Jenner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun and Scott Robertson. Close will produce under her Trillium Productions banner, while 20th Television produces in association with Ryan Murphy Television.

The show is expected to commence production later this year and film for 97 days in California, with an additional 10 days of filming planned outside the Los Angeles area. Following its casting announcement, "All's Fair" became eligible for a share of $58 million in tax credits from the California Film Commission.

While it remains unclear who will replace Berry on the series, Hulu anticipates releasing "All's Fair" sometime in 2025. Exact premiere details have yet to be determined.