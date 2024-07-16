Ingrid Andress Ridiculed for 'Worst' National Anthem Performance at Home Run Derby

AceShowbiz - Ingrid Andress kicked off the 2024 Home Run Derby on Monday night, July 15 with her performance of the national anthem. The four-time Grammy nominee's rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner", however, sparked social media stir with many calling it "the worst."

Following an entertaining introduction of the eight Home Run Derby contestants by "Saturday Night Live" star Marcello Hernandez, the country music star sang the anthem acapella at Globe Life Field. The 32-year-old seemed to be struggling to sing the high notes and going out of tune, prompting boos from the baseball fans in the audience.

Once the video of Ingrid's performance hit the web, Internet users immediately slammed her relentlessly. "I don't think I've ever heard a worse performance of the National Anthem at a professional sporting event in my life. #HRDerby," one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Fergie at that Golden State game a few years ago was the worst but this is the new worst star spangled banner performance ever by a mile," another said, referring to Fergie's (Stacy Ferguson) national anthem performance at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

One other critic brutally slammed Ingrid, writing, "Holy s**t whoever decided to have this idiot make a mockery of the national anthem needs to be fired. Many singers do not actually know how to sing nowadays. Audio technology does the 'singing' and these kids are just image making social marketing tools."

"I thought nothing could top Fergie or Carl Lewis for the worst national anthem….well I might be wrong!" another comment read. One person even likened it to "Saturday Night Live" beloved skit, "National Anthem", back in 2006. The user attached a video from the skit featuring Maya Rudolph, who played contest winner Pamela Bell, butchering the song.

"Wait. She's been nominated for 4 Grammys? What the hell……," a confused fan commented. Someone, meanwhile, showed concern for the "Wishful Drinking" singer amid the backlash, saying, "Something is wrong here, my concern is with @IngridAndress. Someone step in and help her after this." Similarly, another user penned, "I hope this girl doesn't search her own name."

Ingrid, meanwhile, has yet to comment on the backlash.