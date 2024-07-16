'Stranger Things' Season 5 Unveils New Cast in First Look at the 'Best Season'

AceShowbiz - On Monday, July 15, Netflix released a first look at "Stranger Things" season 5, revealing three new cast members, Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly and Alex Breaux. The Duffer Brothers, the show's creators, expressed their excitement for the upcoming season, stating that they were halfway through filming.

"There's so much going on," said Matt Duffer. "Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Stranger Things season 5."

Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley) and Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) shared their experiences filming the first day of the season. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) reflected on her journey playing the character for the past decade, now turning 20. "Feels very weird," she said.

Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield) expressed her appreciation for the show's final season, calling it their "home." Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) echoed her sentiments, saying, "You just remember why you're doing it and how much fun you have."

Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) teased that season 5 would be the "best season yet," while Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) expressed his excitement for scenes with the original four main characters.

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) also made an appearance, hinting that the upcoming season would be "definitely bigger" than season 4. Hawke elaborated on the scope of the final season in an interview with Podcrushed, revealing that the eight episodes would feel like "eight movies."

The behind-the-scenes footage also featured glimpses of new sets and actors, including Linda Hamilton.

The first episode of season 5 will be titled "The Crawl". While an official release date has not been announced, it is expected to premiere sometime in 2025.

In addition to the live-action final season, "Stranger Things" will continue with other projects, including a stage play in London and an animated spinoff series.