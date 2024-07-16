 
'Stranger Things' Season 5 Unveils New Cast in First Look at the 'Best Season'
Netflix
TV

The highly anticipated final season of 'Stranger Things' is well underway, with behind-the-scenes footage and cast interviews offering a glimpse of what's to come.

  • Jul 16, 2024

AceShowbiz - On Monday, July 15, Netflix released a first look at "Stranger Things" season 5, revealing three new cast members, Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly and Alex Breaux. The Duffer Brothers, the show's creators, expressed their excitement for the upcoming season, stating that they were halfway through filming.

"There's so much going on," said Matt Duffer. "Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Stranger Things season 5."

Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley) and Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) shared their experiences filming the first day of the season. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) reflected on her journey playing the character for the past decade, now turning 20. "Feels very weird," she said.

Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield) expressed her appreciation for the show's final season, calling it their "home." Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) echoed her sentiments, saying, "You just remember why you're doing it and how much fun you have."

Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) teased that season 5 would be the "best season yet," while Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) expressed his excitement for scenes with the original four main characters.

  Editors' Pick

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) also made an appearance, hinting that the upcoming season would be "definitely bigger" than season 4. Hawke elaborated on the scope of the final season in an interview with Podcrushed, revealing that the eight episodes would feel like "eight movies."

The behind-the-scenes footage also featured glimpses of new sets and actors, including Linda Hamilton.

The first episode of season 5 will be titled "The Crawl". While an official release date has not been announced, it is expected to premiere sometime in 2025.

In addition to the live-action final season, "Stranger Things" will continue with other projects, including a stage play in London and an animated spinoff series.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Jamie Campbell Bower Needed Therapy After Playing Villain in 'Stranger Things'

Jamie Campbell Bower Needed Therapy After Playing Villain in 'Stranger Things'

'Stranger Things' Wraps Filming for Final Season, Millie Bobby Brown Delivers Emotional Speech on Set

'Stranger Things' Wraps Filming for Final Season, Millie Bobby Brown Delivers Emotional Speech on Set

'Stranger Things' Star Teases Return of Dead Character for Season 5

'Stranger Things' Star Teases Return of Dead Character for Season 5

David Harbour Teases Emotional 'Stranger Things' Series Finale

David Harbour Teases Emotional 'Stranger Things' Series Finale

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo