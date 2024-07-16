Shannen Doherty Waived Spousal Support in Divorce Battle One Day Before Death, Friend Slams Her Ex

AceShowbiz - In a bittersweet culmination of her long struggle, Shannen Doherty signed court documents to waive spousal support just one day before her untimely death. According to court records obtained by PEOPLE, the 53-year-old actress and her estranged husband, Kurt Iswarienko, had agreed to a "default or uncontested dissolution" of their marriage.

Iswarienko signed the document on July 13, one day after she officially gave up hope for spousal support from him. July 13 was also the day she died from cancer.

The actress, renowned for her roles in "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Charmed", had been openly navigating her cancer journey since her initial diagnosis in 2015. Her cancer returned in 2019, and she bravely shared her experiences while continuing to work and live vibrantly.

Her divorce proceedings with Iswarienko, whom she married in 2011, introduced additional strain during her final months. In court documents, she had slammed her ex, "It is simply not right that Kurt be permitted to prolong our divorce in hopes that I die before he is required to pay me while he continues to live his life and shirk his responsibilities to his dying wife of more than 11 years."

After filing for divorce in April 2023, Doherty initially asked Iswarienko for $15,434 per month in spousal support and an additional $9,100 to cover the cost of her lawyers. She also asked for $11,800 for additional fees she acquired "in efforts to obtain Kurt's complete responses" for their legal proceedings.

Friends and supporters, including business consultant Tara Furiani, publicly criticized Iswarienko following Doherty's passing. Furiani lamented that Doherty's suffering was exacerbated by the lack of support from her estranged husband, emphasizing that the actress believed Iswarienko aimed to avoid financial responsibilities.

"Her pain and suffering in the months preceding it didn't have to be so profound if her husband was just a decent human being," Furiani said. "Her husband was dragging his feet with income discovery in court, in an effort to delay a judgment or payment, until she died (where it would now be moot)."

Despite the turmoil, Doherty's determination shone through. Reflecting on her enduring optimism, she once articulated her desire to continue living fully, "I'm not done with living. I'm not done with loving. I'm not done with creating. I'm not done with hopefully changing things for the better."

Shannen Doherty's legacy extends beyond her acting accolades. Her battle with cancer and the dignified manner in which she handled her personal trials serve as a testament to her strength. The plight she faced in her divorce only underscores the importance of compassion and humanity in difficult times, as highlighted by her supporters' calls for greater empathy and support for those fighting similar battles.

As Doherty's publicist requested privacy for her grieving family, it's clear that her influence and her story will continue to inspire and resonate with many, reminding us of the power of resilience and the impact of kindness.