Jack Black's Band Slammed for Joking About Donald Trump Shooting During Concert

AceShowbiz - On Sunday, July 14, during a concert in Sydney, Tenacious D celebrated Kyle Gass' 64th birthday with a cake onstage. Jack Black encouraged his longtime bandmate to make a wish before blowing out the candles. Gass jokingly responded, "Don't miss Trump next time," referring to a recent assassination attempt on the former president.

Initially, the onstage joke drew a mixed reaction from the crowd, with a majority responding with laughter. However, once the joke circulated online, the response was largely negative, with many viewers condemning the joke as inappropriate and ill-timed.

Conservative influencer Chris Loesch stated, "I used to love Tenacious D and thought Jack Black was funny. None of them or their music/movies will ever be played in our home again. Ever. Sickening. Not funny and done in a foreign country is even worse."

Brian Krassenstein, a notable tech and politics commentator, remarked, "I'd say this is too far," suggesting that the criticism faced by the band was "rightfully so." Conservative voices like Collin Rugg also voiced strong disapproval, labeling the duo as "the evil ones."

This isn't the first time Tenacious D has taken jabs at Trump. In a 2017 conversation with Conan O'Brien, Black mocked Donald Trump for ripping off Tenacious D's comedic bravado. "I feel Donald Trump saw a Tenacious D concert, because that's our whole thing, just like we are the greatest band in the world, no one can touch us, we are the best," Black shared.

Amidst the backlash, social media accounts for Jack Black, Kyle Gass, and Tenacious D have remained silent. Meanwhile, Black has been very vocal in his public support for President Joe Biden's reelection campaign.

The controversy surrounding Tenacious D's joke brings up larger conversations about the boundaries of comedy, the timing of political humor, and the responsibilities of public figures. While Jack Black and Kyle Gass have built their careers on edgy and provocative comedy, this recent incident illustrates the fine line between humor and insensitivity.