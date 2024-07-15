Lil Wayne's 'Not Like Us' Performance With OVO Pendant Stirs Debate

AceShowbiz - Lil Wayne has sparked a heated debate with his recent performance, which has led many to believe he may be sending a subtle diss towards Kendrick Lamar. The feud between the two rap titans has been a hot topic in the hip-hop community, and Lil Wayne's actions have added fuel to the fire.

In a viral clip from a Las Vegas performance, Lil Wayne was seen rapping lyrics from Kendrick's hit "Not Like Us". While doing so, he proudly held up his OVO owl pendant, which is closely associated with Drake. Fans immediately began speculating whether this was a direct diss towards Kendrick, given the song's history in the feud between him and Drake.

The debate continues to rage among fans, with some arguing that it was simply a harmless mashup, while others believe it was a deliberate jab at Kendrick. The fact that Lil Wayne and Drake have a longstanding friendship dating back to 2008 adds further intrigue to the situation.

Late last month, Lil Wayne also shared his top five rappers during an interview, which notably excluded Kendrick Lamar. This move has been interpreted by some as a further indication of his support for Drake in the feud.

Whether Lil Wayne's performance was intended as a diss towards Kendrick Lamar remains to be seen. However, it has certainly reignited the debate about his loyalties and the ongoing feud between the two rap titans.