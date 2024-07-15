 
Katy Perry Mocked for Flag Blunder in England Football Support Message for 2024 Euro
The 'Woman's World' singer faces criticism after mistakenly using the United Kingdom flag instead of the England flag in a message wishing the team well in the Euro 2024 final.

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry faced online scrutiny after posting a wrong flag while showing support for England in the Euro 2024 final. On Sunday, July 13, the singer tweeted, "FOOTBALL IS COMING HOME" with the United Kingdom flag emoji. However, fans quickly corrected her, pointing out that England was playing, not the U.K.

"Katy, it's [England flag]," one user commented. "Quite sure that the rest of the U.K. won't be cheering for England."

Despite the flag blunder, England has a strong support base, with celebrities like Piers Morgan, Gemma Atkinson and Lauryn Goodman all backing the team.

England entered the match as underdogs, with Spain winning all six of their matches so far in the tournament. Despite that, England manager Gareth Southgate was confident in his team's ability to perform well. "I want my players to feel fearless," Southgate said. "If we're not afraid to lose, it gives us a better chance of winning."

England faces Spain in the final on Sunday in Berlin, Germany. Unfortunately, the team failed to take hom its first major trophy since the World Cup in 1966.

