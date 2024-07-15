Taylor Swift Beats '1989' and 'Fearless' Billboard 200 Records With 'Tortured Poets Department'

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift is hitting a new milestone in her career. The global superstar's "Tortured Poets Department" remains at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart for a 12th consecutive and total week, making it her longest-leading No. 1 album on the tally.

With the new milestone, Taylor successfully beats her own records for "1989" and "Fearless", which previously stayed for 11 weeks atop the chart. In the week ending July 11, the "Anti-Hero" songstress earns 163,000 equivalent album units in the U.S., according to Luminate. "TPD" additionally surpasses Whitney Houston's 1987 album "Whitney" which spent all 11 of its weeks atop the list back in 1987.

Back to the new chart, Zach Bryan's "The Great American Bar Scene" album jumps up from No. 17 to No. 2. The set earns 137,000 equivalent album units in its second week on the Billboard 200. Occupying No. 3 spot, Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" dips from No. 2 with 69,000 equivalent album units earned.

Billie Eilish's "Hit Me Hard and Soft", meanwhile, is stationary at No. 4 after earning 58,000 equivalent album units. Chappell Roan's "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" stays at No. 5 with 54,000 units earned. Morgan's chart-topping album "Dangerous: The Double Album" follows behind at No. 6 with 40,000 units.

On the other hand, Noah Kahan's "Stick Season" rises 2 rangs from No. 9 to No. 7 after earning 38,000. Shaboozey's "Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going" is a non-mover at No. 8 with 36,000 earned, while Megan Thee Stallion's "Megan" plummets from No. 3 to No. 9 in its second week after earning 32,000 equivalent album units. Rounding out the Top 10 is Zach Bryan's self-titled album which re-enters the Top 10 with nearly 32,000 equivalent album units earned.



Top Ten of Billboard 200: