Tom Cruise Hangs Out With Benedict Cumberbatch at Wimbledon 2024

AceShowbiz - On Sunday, July 14, at Wimbledon 2024, Tom Cruise and Benedict Cumberbatch graced the Royal Box, exuding charm and camaraderie. Cruise, dressed in an eggplant-colored suit, beamed at his fans and posed with the starstruck wait staff. His presence was complemented by the addition of Benedict's wife, Sophie Hunter, who sat between the movie stars.

Joining Cruise in the Royal Box was Christopher McQuarrie, director of "Mission: Impossible 8", which stars Cruise. On his other side sat Julia Roberts and her husband, Daniel Moder.

However, it was Princess of Wales Catherine who stole the show, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd. Despite her ongoing battle with a mystery cancer, she made a rare public appearance to witness Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz defend his Wimbledon title.

The previous day, Wimbledon welcomed another Hollywood heavyweight, Hugh Jackman. Donning a navy suit, Jackman watched the matches alongside actress Kate Beckinsale, who opted for a white trouser suit and dark sunglasses. Ellie Goulding, Dame Darcey Bussell and Johannes Radebe were among the other celebrities spotted in the Royal Box.

Notable sporting figures in attendance included Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King and former England footballer Jill Scott. The action on Centre Court captivated the attendees, with Barbora Krejcikova claiming the women's singles title and Henry Patten becoming the first British winner of the 2024 Championships in the men's doubles alongside Harri Heliovaara.