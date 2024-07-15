Beyonce Surprises Fans with In-Store Visits and Vinyl Signing to Promote 'Cowboy Carter'

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles stunned fans with an ethereal visit to Innersleeve Records in Amagansett, New York. Dressed in an all-white ensemble, featuring a suit, cowboy hat and lucite bracelets, she showcased her vinyl release of "Cowboy Carter".

The superstar personally signed copies of the record and engaged with eager fans, posing for pictures and handing out signed albums. The visit was part of her Record Store Circuit, which includes stops in Austin, Houston, and Atlanta.

Beyonce's promotional efforts for "Cowboy Carter" have included a surprise visit to Super Vinyl in Los Angeles, where she signed vinyl copies. A similar pop-up signing in Japan on the album's release day drew massive lines of fans eager to secure signed editions.

Earlier this month, Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, expressed immense pride in her granddaughter, Blue Ivy Carter, who won the YoungStars Award at the 2024 BET Awards. Knowles praised Blue's talent, beauty, and intelligence, highlighting her humble and unassuming nature despite her numerous accomplishments.

Beyonce is reportedly in discussions with MGM Grand for a residency of 100 shows over four years. Negotiations for a Las Vegas Sphere residency reportedly broke down due to a request for a two-week rehearsal shutdown, which the venue could not accommodate.

Through her music and personal interactions, Beyonce continues to captivate audiences with her iconic style, powerful vocals, and philanthropic efforts.