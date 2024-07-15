 
Beyonce Surprises Fans with In-Store Visits and Vinyl Signing to Promote 'Cowboy Carter'
Instagram
Music

The 'Cowboy Carter' artist makes an ethereal appearance at a record store where the superstar personally signs copies of her album in addition to interacting with excited fans.

  • Jul 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles stunned fans with an ethereal visit to Innersleeve Records in Amagansett, New York. Dressed in an all-white ensemble, featuring a suit, cowboy hat and lucite bracelets, she showcased her vinyl release of "Cowboy Carter".

The superstar personally signed copies of the record and engaged with eager fans, posing for pictures and handing out signed albums. The visit was part of her Record Store Circuit, which includes stops in Austin, Houston, and Atlanta.

Beyonce's promotional efforts for "Cowboy Carter" have included a surprise visit to Super Vinyl in Los Angeles, where she signed vinyl copies. A similar pop-up signing in Japan on the album's release day drew massive lines of fans eager to secure signed editions.

  Editors' Pick

Earlier this month, Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, expressed immense pride in her granddaughter, Blue Ivy Carter, who won the YoungStars Award at the 2024 BET Awards. Knowles praised Blue's talent, beauty, and intelligence, highlighting her humble and unassuming nature despite her numerous accomplishments.

Beyonce is reportedly in discussions with MGM Grand for a residency of 100 shows over four years. Negotiations for a Las Vegas Sphere residency reportedly broke down due to a request for a two-week rehearsal shutdown, which the venue could not accommodate.

Through her music and personal interactions, Beyonce continues to captivate audiences with her iconic style, powerful vocals, and philanthropic efforts.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Beyonce Brings Out Daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi During Cowboy Carter Tour Kick-Off

Beyonce Brings Out Daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi During Cowboy Carter Tour Kick-Off

Beyonce and Solange Knowles Put in Therapy Together as Kids by Their Mom

Beyonce and Solange Knowles Put in Therapy Together as Kids by Their Mom

Beyonce's Mom Tina Knowles Opens Up About Secret Battle With Cancer

Beyonce's Mom Tina Knowles Opens Up About Secret Battle With Cancer

Beyonce's Dad Mathew Knowles Calls Out 'Stupid' Kanye for Attacking His Grandkids

Beyonce's Dad Mathew Knowles Calls Out 'Stupid' Kanye for Attacking His Grandkids

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo