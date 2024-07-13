 
Blake Lively Claims Ryan Reynolds 'Trying To Get Me Pregnant Again' With This Gesture
AceShowbiz
Celebrity

The former 'Gossip Girl' star couldn't resist teasing her husband for his latest public appearance at the premiere of 'Deadpool and Wolverine' with a canine companion.

  • Jul 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are known for their playful and affectionate relationship, and their recent social media exchange over "Dogpool" is a perfect example. At the London premiere of "Deadpool & Wolverine", Reynolds proudly displayed Peggy, the pudgy pug and Chinese Crested cross who plays Dogpool in the film.

Lively took to Instagram to express her amusement and mock her husband's choice of company. "SOS," she wrote in her Instagram story, "He's trying to get me pregnant again." The actress also jokingly demanded Reynolds "put the dog away" and "take off the teal suit."

Reynolds had previously introduced Peggy to the audience, describing her as "Mary Puppins" and "a 10 in our hearts." Despite winning the title of Britain's "ugliest dog," Reynolds and Lively clearly have a soft spot for the unconventional canine.

  Editors' Pick

The couple, who have been married since 2012, share four children, James, Inez, Betty, and a fourth whose name has not been publicly released. Lively's teasing of Reynolds underscores their strong bond and mutual sense of humor.

Beyond their family life, both Reynolds and Lively have successful careers in entertainment. Reynolds is set to release "Deadpool & Wolverine" on July 26, while Lively's drama "It Ends With Us", based on Colleen Hoover's bestselling romance, hits theaters shortly after.

Despite their busy schedules, the couple has made a conscious effort to prioritize their relationship. According to reports, they have a longstanding agreement to avoid working simultaneously to maintain their closeness amidst the demands of Hollywood.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Blake Lively Opens Up About Mom's Story as Assault Survivor at Time100 Gala

Blake Lively Opens Up About Mom's Story as Assault Survivor at Time100 Gala

Blake Lively Moves Out of the City Amid Justin Baldoni Legal Battle

Blake Lively Moves Out of the City Amid Justin Baldoni Legal Battle

Blake Lively Among TIME 100 Influential People of 2025 Amid Justin Baldoni Legal Spat

Blake Lively Among TIME 100 Influential People of 2025 Amid Justin Baldoni Legal Spat

Blake Lively's Co-Star and Crew Member Turn Against Her in Justin Baldoni Legal Battle

Blake Lively's Co-Star and Crew Member Turn Against Her in Justin Baldoni Legal Battle

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo