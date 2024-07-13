Blake Lively Claims Ryan Reynolds 'Trying To Get Me Pregnant Again' With This Gesture

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are known for their playful and affectionate relationship, and their recent social media exchange over "Dogpool" is a perfect example. At the London premiere of "Deadpool & Wolverine", Reynolds proudly displayed Peggy, the pudgy pug and Chinese Crested cross who plays Dogpool in the film.

Lively took to Instagram to express her amusement and mock her husband's choice of company. "SOS," she wrote in her Instagram story, "He's trying to get me pregnant again." The actress also jokingly demanded Reynolds "put the dog away" and "take off the teal suit."

Reynolds had previously introduced Peggy to the audience, describing her as "Mary Puppins" and "a 10 in our hearts." Despite winning the title of Britain's "ugliest dog," Reynolds and Lively clearly have a soft spot for the unconventional canine.

The couple, who have been married since 2012, share four children, James, Inez, Betty, and a fourth whose name has not been publicly released. Lively's teasing of Reynolds underscores their strong bond and mutual sense of humor.

Beyond their family life, both Reynolds and Lively have successful careers in entertainment. Reynolds is set to release "Deadpool & Wolverine" on July 26, while Lively's drama "It Ends With Us", based on Colleen Hoover's bestselling romance, hits theaters shortly after.

Despite their busy schedules, the couple has made a conscious effort to prioritize their relationship. According to reports, they have a longstanding agreement to avoid working simultaneously to maintain their closeness amidst the demands of Hollywood.