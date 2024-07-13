LL Cool J Addresses Alleged Beef With Jay-Z

AceShowbiz - LL Cool J, a rap legend with unparalleled longevity, has addressed past tensions with fellow hip-hop icon Jay-Z. During a recent interview, LL explained an encounter where he was challenged by up-and-coming rappers and admitted to running out of rhymes. Contrary to speculation, LL emphasized that Jay-Z did not "get him" and that the moment was unfortunate timing.

LL also dismissed rumors that his 1996 hit "Loungin' (Who Do Ya Luv)" contained subliminal disses towards Jay-Z, arguing that Hov was still in the early stages of his career at that time. Despite their history, LL and Jay-Z have both expressed admiration for each other in the past. Jay-Z acknowledged LL's longevity and influence, noting that he was one of the first rappers to demonstrate the possibility of a long-lasting career.

LL has also criticized veteran rappers who have become inactive in the hip-hop space. However, it has been clarified that his comments were not directed specifically at Jay-Z. According to an eyewitness at one of LL's performances, he was referring to a different artist who had declined to join his tour.

While LL and Jay-Z may have had their differences in the past, both artists have emphasized that they do not have any ongoing beef. They recognize and appreciate each other's contributions to the hip-hop genre and have demonstrated a willingness to reconcile if necessary.