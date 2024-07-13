 
LL Cool J Addresses Alleged Beef With Jay-Z
AceShowbiz
Celebrity

During a recent interview, the pioneer of hip-hop explains an encounter where he was challenged by up-and-coming rappers and admitted to running out of rhymes.

  • Jul 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - LL Cool J, a rap legend with unparalleled longevity, has addressed past tensions with fellow hip-hop icon Jay-Z. During a recent interview, LL explained an encounter where he was challenged by up-and-coming rappers and admitted to running out of rhymes. Contrary to speculation, LL emphasized that Jay-Z did not "get him" and that the moment was unfortunate timing.

LL also dismissed rumors that his 1996 hit "Loungin' (Who Do Ya Luv)" contained subliminal disses towards Jay-Z, arguing that Hov was still in the early stages of his career at that time. Despite their history, LL and Jay-Z have both expressed admiration for each other in the past. Jay-Z acknowledged LL's longevity and influence, noting that he was one of the first rappers to demonstrate the possibility of a long-lasting career.

  Editors' Pick

LL has also criticized veteran rappers who have become inactive in the hip-hop space. However, it has been clarified that his comments were not directed specifically at Jay-Z. According to an eyewitness at one of LL's performances, he was referring to a different artist who had declined to join his tour.

While LL and Jay-Z may have had their differences in the past, both artists have emphasized that they do not have any ongoing beef. They recognize and appreciate each other's contributions to the hip-hop genre and have demonstrated a willingness to reconcile if necessary.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
LL Cool J Declares Himself the 'Most Important Rapper That Ever Existed'

LL Cool J Declares Himself the 'Most Important Rapper That Ever Existed'

LL Cool J Offers Perspective on Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show Selection and Lil Wayne's Response

LL Cool J Offers Perspective on Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show Selection and Lil Wayne's Response

LL Cool J and Eminem Release Lethal Collaboration 'Murdergram Deux', Mark Their First Ever Joint Single

LL Cool J and Eminem Release Lethal Collaboration 'Murdergram Deux', Mark Their First Ever Joint Single

LL Cool J Defends Excluding Jay-Z and DMX for Def Jam Mount Rushmore

LL Cool J Defends Excluding Jay-Z and DMX for Def Jam Mount Rushmore

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo