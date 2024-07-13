 
Billy Joel Discusses Ending Historic Madison Square Garden Residency
The legendary singer and pianist is set to conclude his 10-year residency at the famed venue in New York City on July 25 with his 150th and final show, setting a new record.

AceShowbiz - Billy Joel will conclude his legendary 10-year residency at Madison Square Garden on July 25, with his 150th and final show, setting a record for the most lifetime MSG performances by any artist.

In an interview with Willie Geist airing on NBC News' “Sunday Today”, Joel expressed mixed emotions about the end of the residency. "I'm kind of sad that it's ending," he said, "but I didn't want to outstay my welcome."

Joel had originally envisioned the residency as a finite run, but its immense popularity kept it going for a decade. "We were selling more tickets recently than we were at the beginning," he noted.

Despite the end of the residency, Joel will continue performing in New York City. "We can play stadiums. Yankee Stadium, Giants Stadium, Citi Field... there's plenty of that lined up," he said. He also plans to continue touring extensively in 2024 and beyond, with dates scheduled with Stevie Nicks and Sting.

Reflecting on the residency, Joel praised the venue's acoustics and its enthusiastic audiences. "The Garden has the best sound," he said. "And it's in New York, which is usually a crazy audience."

While sad to see the residency end, Joel is grateful for the experience. "Ten years in Madison Square Garden is beyond my dreams as a musician," he said. "I've been all over the world, but the Garden is the best sound."

