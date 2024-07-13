Former Victoria's Secret Angel Lindsay Ellingson Announces Pregnancy on 10th Wedding Anniversary

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Lindsay Ellingson! The former Victoria's Secret Angel, 39, celebrated her 10th wedding anniversary in a special way on Friday, July 12.

"Can't think of a better way to celebrate 10 years with you," she captioned an Instagram video, where she and her husband Sean Clayton joyfully revealed her pregnancy.

In the heartwarming clip, Ellingson, glowing with excitement, stood outdoors with Clayton as they embraced. The couple couldn't contain their smiles as they handed the camera to an unseen person, giving viewers a better look at Ellingson's baby bump. As they both lovingly cradled her belly, it was a touching moment shared with their followers.

Lily Aldridge, another Victoria's Secret Angel, was among those who congratulated the couple in the comments. "Congratulations," she wrote, echoing the sentiments of many well-wishers.

Ellingson and Clayton's journey together has been filled with notable moments, from their engagement in December 2013 to the birth of their two sons, Carter John Clayton in May 2020 and Roen Allen Clayton in December 2021.

Ellingson's road to motherhood was not without its challenges. After Carter was born, she shared her experience with PEOPLE, including the difficulties of not being able to have an epidural due to a previous spinal surgery for scoliosis. "When the anesthesiologist said an epidural wasn't possible because of my spinal fusion, it was like this moment of empowerment," she said. Despite her nervousness, she found strength in her determination for her baby and the unwavering support of her husband.

Before Carter's birth, Ellingson had faced another emotional hurdle, a late-term loss. She courageously shared her feelings about the loss and her journey to healing on Instagram. "It was an incredibly sad and traumatizing experience," she admitted. However, she found solace in weekly therapy, supportive friends and family, her faith, and daily meditation.

The arrival of their "rainbow baby" Carter was a moment of immense joy and gratitude. "Our lives are forever changed, and we couldn’t be more grateful! Welcome to the world little Carter. He’s such an angel. I’m so in love," Ellingson wrote.

Ellingson's story is a testament to resilience and the profound experience of motherhood. As she and Clayton look forward to welcoming their newest addition, her journey continues to inspire many.