 
Former Victoria's Secret Angel Lindsay Ellingson Announces Pregnancy on 10th Wedding Anniversary
Instagram
Celebrity

The model marks a significant milestone, commemorating a decade of marriage while embracing the joys of motherhood in a sweet video revealing her pregnancy with her third child.

  • Jul 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Lindsay Ellingson! The former Victoria's Secret Angel, 39, celebrated her 10th wedding anniversary in a special way on Friday, July 12.

"Can't think of a better way to celebrate 10 years with you," she captioned an Instagram video, where she and her husband Sean Clayton joyfully revealed her pregnancy.

In the heartwarming clip, Ellingson, glowing with excitement, stood outdoors with Clayton as they embraced. The couple couldn't contain their smiles as they handed the camera to an unseen person, giving viewers a better look at Ellingson's baby bump. As they both lovingly cradled her belly, it was a touching moment shared with their followers.

Lily Aldridge, another Victoria's Secret Angel, was among those who congratulated the couple in the comments. "Congratulations," she wrote, echoing the sentiments of many well-wishers.

  Editors' Pick

Ellingson and Clayton's journey together has been filled with notable moments, from their engagement in December 2013 to the birth of their two sons, Carter John Clayton in May 2020 and Roen Allen Clayton in December 2021.

Ellingson's road to motherhood was not without its challenges. After Carter was born, she shared her experience with PEOPLE, including the difficulties of not being able to have an epidural due to a previous spinal surgery for scoliosis. "When the anesthesiologist said an epidural wasn't possible because of my spinal fusion, it was like this moment of empowerment," she said. Despite her nervousness, she found strength in her determination for her baby and the unwavering support of her husband.

Before Carter's birth, Ellingson had faced another emotional hurdle, a late-term loss. She courageously shared her feelings about the loss and her journey to healing on Instagram. "It was an incredibly sad and traumatizing experience," she admitted. However, she found solace in weekly therapy, supportive friends and family, her faith, and daily meditation.

The arrival of their "rainbow baby" Carter was a moment of immense joy and gratitude. "Our lives are forever changed, and we couldn’t be more grateful! Welcome to the world little Carter. He’s such an angel. I’m so in love," Ellingson wrote.

Ellingson's story is a testament to resilience and the profound experience of motherhood. As she and Clayton look forward to welcoming their newest addition, her journey continues to inspire many.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Lindsay Ellingson Flaunts Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2: 'Our Family Is Growing'

Lindsay Ellingson Flaunts Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2: 'Our Family Is Growing'

Lindsay Ellingson Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Lindsay Ellingson Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo