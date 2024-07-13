Kodak Black Ventures Into Film Production With Supernatural Thriller 'Gone Missin'

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black has certainly kept busy in recent months, and now, he can add yet another exciting endeavor to his long list of feats. The Florida-born rapper recently shared a trailer on Instagram for the upcoming film "Gone Missin", which he executive produced. The supernatural horror flick is directed by Vincent Escobar for KTB Media and does not yet have an official release date.

The story centers around a woman who visits a small town in search of a missing person, only to uncover a darker conspiracy hidden beneath the surface. The film is set in Silverlake, AL, and promises to deliver thrills and suspense. In the trailer caption, Kodak expressed his excitement, stating, "We Present You 'Gone Missin' A supernatural Thriller! The first Show that my Film Company is releasing! I want to thank everyone in advance. Zoovies and Shows coming soon. Directed/Produced by @Wearethemoviemen."

While this marks Kodak Black's debut as an executive producer, it builds upon his previous involvement in the film industry. Last year, he made his acting debut in the short film "The Don", where he played a compelling crime boss. The project coincided with the release of his album "Pistolz & Pearlz", showcasing his versatility across different artistic platforms.

Apart from his artistic pursuits, Kodak has been focusing on his personal journey towards sobriety and self-reflection. During a recent Instagram Live session, he discussed his progress, revealing that he can now maintain sobriety for extended periods. Reflecting on his past lyrics, he admitted regret over drug-related content and shared his commitment to a healthier lifestyle.

Kodak Black's venture into film production represents a significant milestone in his career evolution. "Gone Missin" awaits its official release date, and fans and critics alike are anticipating how this new creative endeavor will further showcase his talent and artistic vision in the world of cinema.