NeNe Leakes Weighs in on Kenya Moore's 'RHOA' Exit After Graphic Poster Scandal

AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes, a prominent figure from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" (RHOA) alumni, has expressed her thoughts on Kenya Moore's surprise exit amid a controversial scandal. "I don't know if I was surprised," Leakes, 56, told E! News recently.

"I know that, over the years, Kenya has always pushed the envelope a little bit," she added of her former co-star. This sentiment was echoed during multiple interviews, highlighting Leakes' perspective on her former co-star's behavior.

Kenya Moore's departure followed a scandalous incident at her salon's grand opening, where she allegedly shocked attendees with blown-up images of newcomer Brittany Eady in compromising photos. As sources reported, "Cameras were rolling at the season 16 cast event, and an investigation was subsequently launched."

Leakes, who was part of "RHOA" from its inaugural season in 2008 until 2020, acknowledged the turbulent nature of reality TV drama, stating, "Listen, those girls do a lot of things. I don't think I'm surprised at all." Despite leaving the show, NeNe maintains amicable relations with Moore and other cast members, including Drew Sidora, Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, Sheree Whitfield and Marlo Hampton. "We're not talking every day," she mentioned, "but when we see each other, there's no beef. There's no hard feelings. Actually, we laugh about it."

Moore, who joined "RHOA" in 2012 during season 5, released a statement highlighting her commitment to personal well-being, "My life is blessed. Myself and my daughter will continue to thrive in a non toxic environment where we feel appreciated and most importantly, protected. Thank you God for covering us."

Following Moore's exit, buzz has grown regarding former cast member Phaedra Parks' potential return. Leakes conveyed her support for the idea, noting Parks' strong association with the RHOA brand. "I think Phaedra would be a good addition again," said Leakes, emphasizing that Parks should return to the "Housewives" platform instead of other Bravo shows like "Married to Medicine".

Sources later confirmed that Parks, who was on "RHOA" from season 3 in 2010 to season 9 in 2017, is currently in talks for a comeback. As the dynamics of the show continue to evolve, fans eagerly await further developments in the casting saga of RHOA.