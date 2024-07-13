 
Boosie Badazz Cries Following Federal Gun Charge Dismissal
The Baton Rouge rapper takes to his Instagram account to express his excitement after the charge, which stemmed from his arrest on a federal felon last June, was dismissed on Friday, July 12.

  Jul 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) can't help but get emotional following a new development of his federal gun charge. The Baton Rouge rapper took to his Instagram account to express his excitement after the charge was dismissed on Friday, July 12.

"I'm at a loss for words right now, man," he explained in an Instagram video. Seemingly not being able to wait to travel, the rapper added, "I'm gonna take me a trip cross country, bro. Got to about three different countries. God good, boy. He'll make a way out of no way. That n***a love me, bro."

Fans quickly showed support to the "Wipe Me Down" spitter in the comments section. "He's an ON TIME GOD Boosie you should be spreading the word at your shows to God's Children praying this message reaches you where God has released you from. Blessings be with you and your family," one fan wrote.

"You deserve it Boosie!!!!!" another added. Someone else, meanwhile, said, "I just shed a tear with you fam.Aint no feeling better than case Dropped."

Boosie's lawyer Megahn Blanco was also "thrilled" for her client after the United States District Court Southern District of California decided to dismiss the charge. She shared, "He can finally put this saga behind him go back to doing what he does best-taking care of the people he loves and making music."

The charge stemmed from when Boosie, born Torrence Hatch, was arrested last June on a federal felon in possession of a firearm charge during a court hearing in San Diego, where he allegedly filmed a music video. At the time, police reportedly noticed a firearm in the rapper's waistband on the Instagram Live channel of a known Crip member.

