Central Cee Says He's Never Been in Love Despite Dating Rumors

The 'Obsessed with You' rapper is said to have been seeing the 25-year-old TikTokker Madeleine Argy since September and they seemed to go "Instagram official" recently.

Mar 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Central Cee doesn't think he's ever been in love despite recently appearing to confirm he's dating TikTokker Madeleine Argy. The "Obsessed with You" rapper is said to have been seeing the 25-year-old influencer since September and this week seemed to go "Instagram official" with her by reposting messages from her on his feed telling him to stop calling "girls hoes" in his lyrics.

But the 24-year-old told the April issue of British Vogue when asked about his romantic life, "I don't think I've been in love." The publication added he then paused before adding, "I mean, I don't know. You can probably get a better picture from my music."

The rapper also told Vogue he may have had "anxiety" as he has spent years being antisocial and would rather be "living under a rock" than be recognised globally. He added, "I don't go out of my way to make people want to talk about me. If it was up to me, I'd just be living under a rock. Last two, three years I didn't want to be outside. Maybe I had anxiety… I didn't want to go shop. I didn't go to no club. I didn't (do) f****** nuttin. If I've not got money to make, I'm just inside my yard. I live a very boring, simple life - always have. But if anybody ever does see me, it's always love."

Central, nicknamed "Cench" and born Oakley Neil H T Caesar-Su, also told of his rough upbringing. Born in 1998 in London's Ladbroke Grove to a Guyanese and Chinese dad and English mum, he was seven when his parents split and moved with his mother and two younger brothers to Shepherd's Bush, with another half-brother living elsewhere. He said, "Not having much, my mum's hardships... I was taking them on myself, subconsciously. I wanted to take (money-earning) matters into my own hands."

He also said he wrote poetry as a child "just how I’m feeling at the time, in a therapeutic way". Read the full interview in the April issue of British Vogue, available now on newsstands and as a digital download.

