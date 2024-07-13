 
Candace Owens Deems Eminem 'So Lame' and 'Desperate' in Response to His Diss Track 'Lucifer'
Upon learning of the diss, 'The Candace Owens Show' host hits back at 'The Real Slim Shady' rapper, declaring, 'he has now cemented himself as a lame person.'

  Jul 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Candace Owens did not hesitate to hit back at Eminem following his shade. Upon learning that Eminem disses her on "Lucifer" that features Sly Pyper, "The Candace Owens Show" host deemed "The Real Slim Shady" rapper "so lame" and "desperate."

On Friday, July 12, the 34-year-old shared her reaction to the 51-year-old hip-hop artist's shade during an appearance on "The TMZ Podcast". She said, "I could not have laughed harder when somebody sent this to me. I just think it is so lame. He has now cemented himself as a lame person."

Candace went on to explain, "It just reeks of his - I'm calling this now his Hillary Clinton hot sauce moment. Like, he's so desperate to show black people that he's real, that he's got like some producer going through Instagram and trying to figure out what it is that he thinks black people like or don't like."

The political commentator continued, "And he's like, 'Oh, well, look, they don't like Candice because she's a Trump supporter. So I'm gonna make a song about Candice being a Trump supporter. Look at that hommies.' You know, he's just aged out. Its just time for Eminem to hang it out." She also stated, "Eminem, his career has been in full decline."

During the chat, Candance also received a question about Eminem insinuating that he wants to get in her pants. She responded, "I'm definitely not interested," adding, "His daughter is beautiful [and] she just got married. I think he just needs to go ahead and be a grandpa."

The statement came shortly after Eminem released "Lucifer", which is featured in his 12th studio album "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)". On the track, he raps, "And Candace O, I ain't mad at her/ I aint gon' throw the fact b***h forgot she was black back at her/ Laugh at her, like them crackers/ She's backin' after/ Her back is turnin', a cute MAGA hat with her 'White Lives Matter' shirt."

The rapper goes on to spit, "Or say this MAGA dirtbag in a skirt/ Just opened the biggest can of worms on the whole planet Earth/ Call her 'Grand Wizard' (Yeah), 'Klandace' (Haha), or 'Grand Dragon,' or/ Like the national anthem, I won't stand for the tramp (Why?)/ But I can't diss her 'cause my plans are to get in her pants and I'll blow my chance if I answer back to her."

Candace Owens Calls Beyonce Annoying and Not Authentic Amid Kamala Harris Rally Debacle

Candace Owens Calls Out Beyonce for 'Childish' Response to Kamala Harris Endorsement Payout Rumor

Candace Owens' YouTube Channel Suspended Due to Kanye West's Controversial Interview

Candace Owens Raves Over Lizzo for Weight Loss, Hopes for Truce

