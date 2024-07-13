 
Morgan Wallen Forced to Postpone Shows for This Reason
Amid his long-running tour, which kicked off in April and will conclude in August, the famous country singer has announced the postponement of several upcoming tour dates after falling ill.

  • Jul 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - The famous country singer, Morgan Wallen, has announced the postponement of several upcoming tour dates after falling ill. On Friday, July 12, hours before his scheduled show in Tampa, Wallen informed fans via X (formerly Twitter) that he was feeling unwell. "I powered through being sick in Tampa last night, and unfortunately woke up feeling way worse today," he wrote.

Wallen explained that he could not deliver a satisfactory performance in his current condition and therefore needed to reschedule the shows. "As a result, I need to move tonight's Tampa show to Oct. 4 and next week's Charlotte shows to Oct. 18 and 19," he announced.

The singer apologized for any inconvenience caused by the postponements and assured fans that he would return to the stage as soon as he was feeling better.

Wallen is currently on the "One Night at a Time Tour" in support of his 2023 album of the same name. The tour features rotating supporting acts including Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Bailey Zimmerman, Jon Pardi, Nate Smith, Bryan Martin, Lauren Watkins and Ella Langley.

Despite the postponements, Wallen is scheduled to perform two concerts in Arlington, Texas, on July 25 and 26. His long-running tour, which kicked off in April, will conclude on August 9 in Las Vegas.

