Diddy Reportedly Apologized to Former Vibe Editor Over Death Threat

AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs is facing another new damning allegation amid his ongoing legal woes. The embattled hip-hop mogul allegedly made a death threat, for which he later apologized, to a former Vibe Magazine editor-in-chief over a cover dispute back in 1997.

In a personal essay published in The New York Times Magazine on Friday, July 12, Danyel Smith recalled being intimidated by the rapper over his December 1997/January 1998 double issue covers. Smith, who was Vibe editor at the time, said a few days after the photo shoot, Diddy asked to see the magazine before publication, which was reportedly against the company's policy.

"After I told him no, we heard that he planned to come to our office and force us to show him what we'd chosen - and to make us choose something else if he didn't like what he saw," the veteran journalist claimed.

Knowing his "reputation for shaking tables" after he was found guilty of criminal mischief in 1996 for threatening a New York Post photographer with a gun, also amid rumors that he allegedly attacked a woman at his Bad Boy Records offices, Smith said they had a safety plan put in place for her in the event that Puff visited Vibe's office.

True to his word, Diddy did visit Vibe's New York City office building, but Smith was able to avoid meeting him and dodge his queries about his magazine cover pre-print as she was sent home in a cab. The next day, the editor claimed she received a call from the producer who still insisted on seeing his advance covers. When she denied the request, citing Vibe's policy, he allegedly responded with a threat, telling her that he would see her "dead in the trunk of a car."

When Smith demanded he take back the comment, the Bad Boy Records founder allegedly replied, "Take what back?" before adding "with a vile laugh, [Expletive] you!' " Smith remembered threatening legal action against Diddy for his words and claimed that within two hours of speaking to her personal attorney, Diddy faxed over an apology.

Diddy turned down NY Times' request for comment on the story. The 54-year-old, who has been laying low amid his mounting legal troubles, was caught in surveillance camera beating up his then-girlfriend Cassie at a hotel back in 2016. He is also facing numerous lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct.