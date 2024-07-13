 
Eddie Murphy Marries Longtime Girlfriend Paige Butcher in Caribbean Wedding Ceremony
The Hollywood icon and his Australian model partner have officially tied the knot in a private ceremony on the Caribbean island of Anguilla around six years after getting engaged.

  • Jul 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Eddie Murphy, 63, and Paige Butcher, 44, exchanged vows on Tuesday, July 9, in an intimate celebration in front of close family and friends. The couple reportedly wore elegant attire, with Butcher donning a lace corseted gown by Mira Zwillinger and Murphy in a white Brioni suit.

Murphy and Butcher began dating in 2012 and got engaged in 2018. They share two children together: Izzy Oona, 8, and Max Charles, 5. This marks Murphy's second marriage and the first for Butcher.

The news of their nuptials comes after a whirlwind of events for Murphy, including the release of his latest film, "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F", and his acceptance of the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes.

At the "Beverly Hills Cop" premiere in June, Murphy's co-star Judge Reinhold praised Murphy's devotion to his family, stating, "He's a family guy at heart. Truly is. He really is."

Murphy also has eight other children from previous relationships, including Bria, Shayne, Myles, Zola, Angel, Eric and Christian. The couple have kept their relationship largely private over the years, but Butcher has spoken fondly of Murphy, describing him as "very, very sweet and romantic." Murphy has also publicly expressed his love and appreciation for Butcher and his children.

