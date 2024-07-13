Kylie Jenner Accused of Promoting 'Unrealistic Body Standards' in New Instagram Photo

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner looked mesmerizing in new Instagram photos to promote her clothing brand Khy. Despite that, some Internet users apparently thought that "The Kardashians" star was looking thinner than ever in the new pictures.

In one of the snaps, Kylie slipped into a black plunging one-piece bathing suit. She was seen flaunting her figure while sitting on a beach. While she looked very thin in the photo, which was taken from above, it might be because of the camera angle.

"Khy Vacation Shop is here!!" the caption read. "this collection features buttery soft swim with 90s-inspired silhouettes plus mesh and soft stretch coverups. all styles are priced between $34-$78 and are available now on Khy.com @khy."

Upon catching wind of the photo, some fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on Kylie's appearance. "I loved her curves.Now she looks starved," one said. Another wrote, "Unrealistic body standards."

Another naysayer noted, "Cries about people talking about her looks but continuously shows herself in provocative ways." The person is referring to an episode of "The Kardashians" in which Kylie tearfully addressed hate comments about her look.

Airing on June 20, the episode saw the Kylie Cosmetics founder breaking down in tears as she opened up with sister Kendall Jenner about criticism over her looks. Kendall claimed most people "dehumanized" their famed family, adding, "If you talked the same way you do about us about any other woman, people would come to their defense all day long. But for some reason, with us, people don't think we have any feelings."

Kylie agreed as she said, "It's, like, a miracle that I can still have confidence, and look in the mirror and think I'm pretty. After 10-plus years of hearing about [my looks], it just gets exhausting." Recounting nasty comments on social media about her appearance, the mom of two, who dissolved half of her lip filler, continued, "I've never cried about this before, but I guess it does affect me."

Kylie added while crying, "It's just like, why do people think it's OK to talk about me?" Kendall, on the other hand, hugged her sister to comfort her. " 'Because she did it to herself. She f**ked up her face, she had so much surgery.' People have been talking about my looks since I was 12, 13. Before I even got lip filler, people were talking about my looks. I look old, I see it under every post," Kylie divulged.