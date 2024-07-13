Harrison Butker Gets Called Out at 2024 ESPYs Over His Conservative Views on Women's Roles

AceShowbiz - The 2024 ESPYs saw retired tennis legend Serena Williams returning to the spotlight, and she did so with style and candor. Serena, hosting the event, did not shy away from addressing the controversy surrounding Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker. Butker, seated in the audience, found himself at the receiving end of Serena's pointed humor.

Serena was joined onstage by her sister, Venus Williams, and "Abbott Elementary" creator Quinta Brunson, as they discussed the importance of supporting women's sports. While they emphasized their message, Serena took a moment to single out Butker.

"Go ahead and enjoy women's sports like you would any other sport," Venus said. Serena then added, "Except you, Harrison Butker, we don't need you," with Brunson chiming in, "At all, like ever."

Butker's attendance at the event came amid backlash from his commencement speech at Benedictine University, where he urged women to consider "homemaker" as their most important title and made anti-LGBTQ+ comments.

His statements quickly drew criticism from various quarters, including some of his own teammates. Tight end Travis Kelce, speaking on the "New Heights" podcast, expressed his disagreement with Butker's views while emphasizing the importance of mutual respect within a team.

Despite the backlash, Butker has doubled down on his remarks, asserting that he has no regrets. Speaking at a gala event in Nashville, he stated, "As to be expected, the more I've talked about what I value most - which is my Catholic faith - the more polarizing I've become. It's a decision I've consciously made and one I do not regret at all."

His speech included criticisms of LGBTQ+ pride, diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, and perceived cultural decay.

On a lighter note, Serena's fashion choices also made headlines. Throughout the night, she dazzled the audience with eight different outfits, ranging from a sleek black Armani Privé gown to a custom pink Galia Lahav dress, and even a dramatic leopard-print Dolce & Gabbana look. Her fashion statements added a touch of glamour to an evening that also featured a pointed social conversation.

The ESPYs highlighted rising support for women's sports and underscored ongoing cultural debates. Serena Williams's comments directed at Harrison Butker sparked discussions that went beyond the event, echoing sentiments of equality and the importance of progressive values in sports and beyond.