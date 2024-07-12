Serena Williams Roasts Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and Other Celebrities at 2024 ESPYs

AceShowbiz - Serena Williams took center stage at the 2024 ESPY Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, showcasing not only her impeccable hosting skills but also her sharp wit. The tennis legend, 42, opened the ceremony with a monologue that spared no one, targeting several big names in sports and entertainment.

Williams started by congratulating the Kansas City Chiefs but swiftly turned her attention to Travis Kelce, who she referred to as "Taylor Swift's boyfriend." She quipped, "Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs. This year, Patrick Mahomes and Taylor Swift's boyfriend won a Super Bowl."

The joke landed well, even though Kelce was not present at the event due to his participation in a karaoke competition at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

The tennis star highlighted reports of Kelce and Swift's lavish spending, humorously noting, "Travis and Taylor reportedly spent $100,000 a day on their romance. That's a lot of money. That's what I've been told Jaylen Brown spends on his beard. It's very shiny. I like it though." Swift, meanwhile, has been busy preparing for her Eras Tour concert in Milan.

But the laughs didn't stop there. Williams also took jabs at other athletes, including LeBron James and his son, Bronny. Referring to Bronny James' draft to the Los Angeles Lakers, she joked, "Another memorable moment in sports this year was when LeBron James' son, Bronny, was drafted to the Los Angeles Lakers. I truly hope that Bronny has a long career, so long that we see his hairline recede and then miraculously un-recede like dad."

Williams ventured into the music world by addressing the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. She said, "If I've learned anything this year, it's that none of us, not a single one of us, not even me, should ever pick a fight with Kendrick Lamar. He will make your hometown not like you." The crowd, aware of the ongoing beef, found the joke particularly amusing.

Serena's friend, Meghan Markle, and her husband, Prince Harry, were also in attendance and even received a shout-out from Williams. Prince Harry was there to accept the Pat Tillman Award for Service, adding a touch of gravitas to the evening's festivities.

Aside from her sharp barbs, Williams also reflected on her own athletic career and recent endeavors. She mentioned her Oscar-winning film "King Richard," which chronicles her early life and rise to tennis stardom, and shared insights about her retirement and new ventures.

Serena Williams' performance as the ESPYs host was a hit, thanks to her blend of humor, charisma, and irreverence. The star-studded affair, packed with sports legends and fans, turned memorable moments from the past year into laughs that echoed through the Dolby Theatre.