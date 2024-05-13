Rihanna Flaunts Massive Ring, Takes Classic Taxi on Mother's Day Date With A$AP Rocky

BauerGriffin/INSTARimages/Cover Images Celebrity

The Fenty Beauty founder wears a large silver piece of jewelry on her left ring finger as she arrives at the Roxy Bar in Manhattan with her baby daddy in an old-school Yellow Cab.

May 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Rihanna apparently felt a bit bougie on Mother's Day. The mother of two flashed a massive piece of jewelry while stepping out for a dinner date with her partner A$AP Rocky in New York City over the weekend.

On Sunday, May 12, the pair enjoyed a date night at the Roxy Bar in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood. In photos circulating online, the 36-year-old singer noticeably wore a large silver piece of jewelry on her left ring finger over red sheer opera gloves.

The Barbadian beauty wore the eye-catching jewelry to accessorize her equally breathtaking outfit that consisted of a red knotted backwards top emblazoned with the Comma des Garcons logo along with a leggy red maxi-skirt and black stilettos.

The mother of two wore her waist-length hair extensions down to her waist and carried a black leather handbag. As for her makeup, she wore dark black liner over her bright red pout for her special night out.

A$AP Rocky opted for a smart look in a snug navy-blue knit cardigan, black dress pants and matching shoes. The pair were holding hands as they headed inside the restaurant for their meal.

Making sure to arrive in style, the 35-year-old rapper hired an old-school New York City Yellow Cab to escort them to the restaurant. The "Diamonds" singer looked so surprised as she took a seat inside the red-and-black-striped interior.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had a Mother's Day date just one day after they threw a second birthday party for their first child RZA. On Saturday, the couple celebrated their son's birthday in New York City with a visit to The Color Factory, an interactive art museum.

Dressed in coordinated denim, the parents went all out with the party, which had toys, slides and even a ball pit, and showed off lots of the fun decorations, which included a "RZA's 2ND BIRTHDAY" banner and large cutouts of the toddler's head.

They invited some adult guests to the party, including producer President Hitkidd and his wife, makeup artist Jasmine B. Cook a.k.a. Jazzy B, who brought along her own two kids. In a video shared by Jasmine, Rihanna, Rocky, RZA and Riot were smiling and posing together for a family photo in front of a bright pink background.